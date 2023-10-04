20 Affordable Housing Units Open In North Battleford To Support Low Income Families

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 3, 2023

Residents of North Battleford have improved access to affordable housing, thanks to investments from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Education Minister and The Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from the City of North Battleford and Battleford Housing Authority to officially welcome tenants into their newly renovated homes.

The opening marks the completion of renovations to 18 three-bedroom and two, four-bedroom semi-detached units. Funding of $3.2 million was provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).

An additional $3.2 million in CCHI funding was provided by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation through Canada Community Housing Initiative to further rejuvenate existing social affordable housing units across the province where the need is highest. Renovations of 370 existing family and senior affordable housing units across Saskatchewan are anticipated to be completed by December 2023.

“Our government’s 10-year, $82+ billion National Housing Strategy is working to build affordable homes for those who need them the most across the country, including in Saskatchewan," said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview and representative of the Government of Canada. Today’s announcement of a combined $6.4 million to support the repair and renovation of 388 homes across the province is just another example of our government’s collaboration with other levels of government to deliver housing solutions.”

"We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and well-being of people in our province," Cockrill said. "Our government continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to build housing that is accessible and affordable to protect families in greatest housing need."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Associated Links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kevin Collins

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Email: Kevin.Collins@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Email: media@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Media Relations

Social Services

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca