Global Catering Food Warmers Market Surges at a 6.3% CAGR, Envisioned to Cross the US$ 909.4 Million Mark by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA dominates North America's market with a 68% share. Catering food warmers are gaining popularity in commercial and residential settings for their exceptional convenience.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global catering food warmers market size is expected to grow from US$ 493.7 Million in 2023 to US$ 909.4 Million by 2033, with overall sales accelerating at 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2033).



Rising applications of catering food warmers across residential and commercial sectors, along with an increasing number of catering agencies worldwide, is a key factor boosting sales of catering food warmers.

Catering food warmers are available in various types and sizes, enabling end users to choose any specific product based on their requirements. The availability of a wide range of food warmers in the market will thus positively influence sales over the next decade.

Another factor driving sales of catering food warmers is the desire to keep food served at the ideal temperature, regardless of the kind of event or the food served.

With increasing research and development and technological advancement, companies are finding new techniques to use catering food warmers to their maximum potential effectively. Manufacturers competing in the global market for catering food warmers are developing cutting-edge features to satisfy every consumer need.

"The Catering Food Warmers Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Driven by an increasing demand for convenient and efficient food service solutions, this market is expected to expand its global footprint significantly. Factors such as the growing foodservice industry and a rising preference for hot and ready-to-eat meals are likely to fuel the adoption of catering food warmers, making it a lucrative sector for industry players and investors." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Catering Food Warmers Market Report:

Based on type, demand for electric warmers is expected to surge at a significant pace over the next ten years.

By sales channel, the online segment will generate the highest revenues in the market during the projected period.

The US holds around 68% share of the global catering food warmers market and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 127.6 Billion in 2023.

Asia Pacific holds approximately 18% of the worldwide catering food warmers market.

China’s catering food warmers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next ten years.



Competitive landscape:

The global food warmers market is highly competitive due to the presence of many domestic and regional players. Key companies are focused on cost-effective food warmer products to meet end-user demands.

The top 5 manufacturers of catering food warmers are Robert Bosh, Samsung Group, Prestige, Bajaj Group, and Milton, collectively holding 20% to 30% of catering food warmers' market share.

Get More Valuable Insights:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights provides an unbiased analysis of catering food warmers, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for 2023-2033.

The study provides valuable insight into the catering food warmers market based on Type (electric warmers, plastic warmers, electric steamer, steel food warmers, and chocolate food warmers), End Use (Personal Care, Food and beverage Processing, and Cosmetics), and Sales Channel (Online, Offline) across seven major regions of the world.

Leading Key Players:

Robert Bosch

Samsung Group

Prestige

LG Corporation

Bajaj group

Milton

Nemco

Megaschef

Philips



Catering Food Warmers Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Electric Warmers

Plastic Warmers

Electric Steamer

Steel Food Warmers

Chocolate Food Warmers



By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



