Mining & Metal Filtration Market Estimated to Reach $888 Million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mining & Metal Filtration Market size is projected to reach USD 888 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 707 Million in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing global demand for metals, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for mining & metal filtration.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mining & Metal Filtration Market”

149 - Market Data Tables

36 - Figures

234 - Pages

List of Key Players in Mining & Metal Filtration Market:

Clear Edge Filtration Inc, (US) Valmet (Finland) Lydall Inc. (US) Kimberly-Clark Professional (US) Sefar (Switzerland) Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. (India) Markert Group Corporation (Germany) Testori Group (Italy) Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, Inc. (US) Finsa (Spain) Arvind Advanced Materials (India) Solaft Filtration Solutions (Australia) GKD Group (Germany) Others

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Mining & Metal Filtration Market:

Drivers: Increasing global demand for metals Restraint: Operational disruptions in metal & mining operations Opportunity: Expanding into emerging markets for metal & mining filtration solutions Challenge: High temperature environment in metal & mining operation

Key Findings of the Study:

Liquid filtration type segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Non-woven fabric is projected to be the fastest growing filter media type in the mining & metal filtration market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for mining & metal filtration during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on Filter media, the mining & metal filtration market has been segmented into woven fabric, non-woven fabric, filter paper, and fiberglass. Non-woven fabric used in metals and mining filtration typically consists of interlocking fibers that form a porous structure. This structure allows for the passage of fluids while trapping and retaining solid particles, contaminants, and impurities. It enhances filtration processes, improves operational efficiency, and ensures compliance with environmental regulations, thereby benefiting the metal and mining industry.

Based on filter type, the mining & metal filtration market has been segmented into liquid filter media, and air filter media. Liquid filter media are essential components in ensuring the purity and quality of liquids used in industrial processes. These media are designed to effectively remove solid particles, contaminants, and impurities from liquids, safeguarding equipment and improving overall operational efficiency. They offer features such as high filtration efficiency, chemical resistance, durability, and compatibility with various liquid types.

Based on application, the mining & metal filtration market has been segmented into processing, filtration, and dewatering. The filtration process in metal and mining filtration is vital for maintaining product quality and optimizing industrial operations. It involves the separation of solid particles and impurities from liquids, ensuring cleaner and more reliable liquids for various applications. This process safeguards equipment, reduces maintenance costs, improves efficiency, and helps businesses meet regulatory requirements, ultimately contributing to enhanced productivity and customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for mining & metal filtration. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapidly increasing industrialization & urbanization, which drives the demand for mining & metal filtration in booming economies in China, and India. The region's large population coupled with a growing middle class and increasing disposable income boosts the demand for high-quality consumer goods. Low labor costs and easy raw material availability attract manufacturers to cater to the local emerging markets better.

