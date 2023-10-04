Int'l Day of the Girl: Shero’s Rise Summit is poised to ignite & amplify the inner strength of every young girl
The Shero’s Rise Summit presents a unique opportunity where our purpose meets practice. The conversations held during the event will directly impact policy at the state and city level.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the International Day of the Girl, this year’s Shero’s Rise Summit is poised to ignite & amplify the inner strength of every young girl.
This immersive, full-day Summit is a can’t miss opportunity to hear, honor and network with this year’s “Shero” award recipients, and contribute to diversity, equity and inclusion forums that have real, immediate impact on girl’s lives.
The Summit will convert conversations & breakouts into real data that captures the collective expertise of leaders in education and mental health, informing policy & curriculum.
The Shero’s Rise Summit will be held at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College on October 14, 2023. The girls empowerment platform is designed to facilitate intentional conversations focused on actioning solutions to help girls in underserved communities know their worth and unlock their inner force.
Full-day programming includes:
● Networking breakfast
● Meditations & musical celebrations
● Women’s business marketplace
● Networking lunch
● VIP Keynotes
● Expert panel discussions
● Structured breakout sessions on Economic Security; Home & Family; and Health
● Awards ceremony
Programming is supported by content from the State of California’s Commission on the Status of Women & Girls, as well as Mount St. Mary’s University’s Report on the Status of Women & Girls(™). It welcomes attendance by community & business leaders, educators, mentors, caregivers, young girls and their allies.
VIP Speakers and Honorees include children’s advocate and founder of the “In a Perfect World Foundation”, Manuela Testolini; mentor and founder of Private School Village, Lisa Johnson; activist, writer & producer Felicia D. Henderson; plus policy activist and LA Community College executive, Dr. Henan Joof. The keynote address will be delivered by President of the United Nations Association of Los Angeles, Shruthi Mathur. Entertainment will be provided by singer Taylor Felt and DJ CQuest.
Shero’s Rise founder & president Sonali Perera Bridges added that, “The Shero’s Rise Summit presents a unique opportunity where our purpose meets practice. The conversations held during the event will directly inform a qualitative report that will impact policy at the state and city level as well as our programming for 2024. Our girls will have a voice in what their future looks like.”
About Shero’s Rise:
Shero’s Rise empowers girls in underserved communities through educational programming and meaningful mentorship to activate their inner strengths and guide their journey of internal self-discovery. Through a robust program rooted in support and empowerment, Shero’s Rise will foster the construction and connection of identity, development of intellect and independence, and ultimately, the ability to overcome any obstacles each girl may encounter in her environment. Shero’s Rise is the vehicle to help each girl thrive and to make the best decisions for her life and her community. Our purpose is for every girl to find her voice, own her power and learn how to use her “invisible cape” to soar high in each stage of her development. Our goal is for each girl to become her own Shero. To sponsor a girl and support her RISE, please visit donate.sherosrise.org
