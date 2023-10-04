Boutique Pilates & Barre Studio Expanding to North Central Arizona

Remedy Logo

Women-owned Studio adds a third location in Phoenix

Pilates is not created equal and it is important to find a studio that fits your needs. We hope to be that studio for our new friends in North Central.” — Kelly Snailum

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remedy Pilates & Barre, a woman-owned boutique studio, will be expanding to North Central at 1219 E. Glendale Ave on October 9, 2023. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the best Pilates and fitness classes Arizona has to offer all day Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th.

The grand opening includes complimentary Reformer Pilates classes, Barre, Mat Pilates, Bala equipment classes and core workouts. In addition to complimentary sweat sessions, Remedy is offering special discounts on services, raffle prizes and lite bites. All complimentary classes can be booked at remedypilates.com, through our app or by calling 602.613.0466

“Remedy is a teacher training facility so we are able to pick the best of the best to teach for us,” said Kelly Snailum, Owner and Master Teacher Trainer. “Pilates is not created equal and it is important to find a studio that fits your needs. We hope to be that studio for our new friends in North Central.”

“Opening a third location is so exciting for all of us at Remedy. North Central is so beautiful and will be the largest location yet,” said Kaitlin Terman, Studio Manager and Lead Pilates Teacher. “Our teachers cannot wait to introduce new bodies to all we have to offer as well as provide even more class options to existing members.”

About Remedy Pilates & Barre

Remedy Pilates & Barre is a boutique fitness studio with three locations in Scottsdale, Arcadia and North Central. Formed in 2008 by Master Pilates and Barre teacher/trainer Kelly Snailum, Remedy offers dynamic small group classes, private training, youth conditioning programs, and is a Pilates Sports Center Teacher Training facility.