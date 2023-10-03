Illinois Celebrates National Women's Business Month

ILLINOIS, October 3 - DCEO Kicks Off Women's Business Month with Proclamation, Events, Social Media Campaign





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating National Women's Business Month throughout October by recognizing the significant contributions of women-owned businesses throughout the state. The monthlong celebration - which is designated through a The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating National Women's Business Month throughout October by recognizing the significant contributions of women-owned businesses throughout the state. The monthlong celebration - which is designated through a proclamation - includes business resources such as virtual and in-person events, resource guides for financial and social capital, business spotlights on social media, and a social media campaign to support and elevate Illinois women-owned businesses.





"This month and every month, we're proud to continue supporting, uplifting, and celebrating women-owned businesses throughout our great state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "For too long, women business leaders and entrepreneurs faced systemic and financial barriers when starting and growing a business -- but here in Illinois, we're making it possible for everyone to succeed through increased grants opportunities and access to resources."





Although Illinois has over 456,000 women-owned businesses, women business owners and entrepreneurs, especially women of color, have historically experienced barriers in accessing financial and social capital and other key business resources. DCEO prioritizes creating an equitable business environment through targeted initiatives and resources designed for women-owned businesses.





"Women are vital to the health and future of our state's economy - not just on the sidelines, but at the helm of businesses that are enhancing our communities and building wealth that will have a ripple effect on generations to come," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "In Illinois, we are helping more women start and grow their businesses and make their dreams a reality. When women thrive, we all thrive."





DCEO's Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) works to create an inclusive business environment for communities that have faced systemic challenges to growth, including women business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as businesses owned by people of color. OMEE hosts dozens of events and provides year-round support to women-owned businesses, including connection with grants, technical assistance, and incentives to bolster women entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises.





"During Women's Business Month and throughout the year, DCEO is dedicated to eliminating barriers to create a more equitable business environment across Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Women-owned businesses are historically underinvested and have limited financial capital opportunities, but DCEO continues to support women-owned businesses through millions of dollars in grants while providing a variety of resources, support, and funding opportunities to women entrepreneurs."

Women's Business Month Events





This series of virtual and in-person events and business resources will provide women with knowledge to increase their access to resources and opportunities. All events are free to attend; additional information and registration can be found below and on the DCEO website





Virtual Events





Wednesday, October 4 | 10-11 a.m. | Virtual





Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages, with all genders welcome





The Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) at DCEO is hosting an online conversation to provide the latest updates on cross-sector financial capital resource opportunities and answer business questions (in English & Spanish). In recognition and celebration of Women's Business Month, hosts will also share tailored financial capital resources for women-owned businesses.





Wednesday, October 18 | 6-7 p.m. | Virtual





Tailored for 18-30-year-old women, with all ages and genders welcome





Join DCEO for a virtual presentation along with interactive activities and Q&A led by the Illinois-based non-profit Future Founders , who will share tools to help organically turn interests into a profitable side hustle and - eventually - even a full-scale business.





In addition to the Illinois Small Business Development Center (IL SBDC) network, which provides at no-cost business advising throughout the state, another Illinois entrepreneur supporting organization to support 18-30-year-olds throughout Illinois with their ideas is Future Founders , which is the nation's largest inclusive community of intentional young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial-minded leaders. With Future Founders offering entrepreneurial programming for middle school students and people up to 30 years old, they have served over 44,000 youth, created over 1,700 jobs, and have helped generate over $325 million for businesses started by youth and young adults.





Wednesday, October 25 | 10-11 a.m. | Virtual





Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages and future women entrepreneurs, with all genders welcome





Join DCEO for a virtual panel event featuring women-owned businesses who will share their past challenges and failures, what they learned from those experiences, and how they pivoted and turned those moments into future opportunities and successes. A Q&A session will follow the panel conversation.









In-Person Event





Monday, October 30 | 1:30-3:30 p.m. | In-Person









Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages, future women entrepreneurs, and aspiring female founders, with all genders welcome





Join DCEO and the City of Marion for a presentation focused on inspiring, connecting, and advancing Illinois women-owned businesses, future women entrepreneurs, and aspiring female founders with business resources and opportunities offered across Illinois' entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The State's Women's Business Month activities are led by the DCEO Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE). OMEE plays an important role in providing support to diverse women-owned businesses of all stages, sizes, and industries, including connecting women to multisector resources and state incentives to bolster women-owned enterprises. For more information on Women's Business Month events planned for businesses, contact Women's Business Development Manager Michelle Lura White, the state's liaison to women-owned businesses, at Michelle.White@illinois.gov or to learn more about ongoing resources and programs for businesses, follow DCEO on social media @IllinoisDCEO.