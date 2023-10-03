Illinois Celebrates National Women's Business Month
ILLINOIS, October 3 - DCEO Kicks Off Women's Business Month with Proclamation, Events, Social Media Campaign
"This month and every month, we're proud to continue supporting, uplifting, and celebrating women-owned businesses throughout our great state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "For too long, women business leaders and entrepreneurs faced systemic and financial barriers when starting and growing a business -- but here in Illinois, we're making it possible for everyone to succeed through increased grants opportunities and access to resources."
Although Illinois has over 456,000 women-owned businesses, women business owners and entrepreneurs, especially women of color, have historically experienced barriers in accessing financial and social capital and other key business resources. DCEO prioritizes creating an equitable business environment through targeted initiatives and resources designed for women-owned businesses.
"Women are vital to the health and future of our state's economy - not just on the sidelines, but at the helm of businesses that are enhancing our communities and building wealth that will have a ripple effect on generations to come," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "In Illinois, we are helping more women start and grow their businesses and make their dreams a reality. When women thrive, we all thrive."
DCEO's Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) works to create an inclusive business environment for communities that have faced systemic challenges to growth, including women business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as businesses owned by people of color. OMEE hosts dozens of events and provides year-round support to women-owned businesses, including connection with grants, technical assistance, and incentives to bolster women entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises.
"During Women's Business Month and throughout the year, DCEO is dedicated to eliminating barriers to create a more equitable business environment across Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Women-owned businesses are historically underinvested and have limited financial capital opportunities, but DCEO continues to support women-owned businesses through millions of dollars in grants while providing a variety of resources, support, and funding opportunities to women entrepreneurs."
Women's Business Month Events
Virtual Events
Wednesday, October 4 | 10-11 a.m. | Virtual
Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages, with all genders welcome
The Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) at DCEO is hosting an online conversation to provide the latest updates on cross-sector financial capital resource opportunities and answer business questions (in English & Spanish). In recognition and celebration of Women's Business Month, hosts will also share tailored financial capital resources for women-owned businesses.
Wednesday, October 18 | 6-7 p.m. | Virtual
Tailored for 18-30-year-old women, with all ages and genders welcome
Wednesday, October 25 | 10-11 a.m. | Virtual
Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages and future women entrepreneurs, with all genders welcome
Join DCEO for a virtual panel event featuring women-owned businesses who will share their past challenges and failures, what they learned from those experiences, and how they pivoted and turned those moments into future opportunities and successes. A Q&A session will follow the panel conversation.
In-Person Event
Monday, October 30 | 1:30-3:30 p.m. | In-Person
Tailored for women-owned businesses of all stages, future women entrepreneurs, and aspiring female founders, with all genders welcome
Join DCEO and the City of Marion for a presentation focused on inspiring, connecting, and advancing Illinois women-owned businesses, future women entrepreneurs, and aspiring female founders with business resources and opportunities offered across Illinois' entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The State's Women's Business Month activities are led by the DCEO Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE). OMEE plays an important role in providing support to diverse women-owned businesses of all stages, sizes, and industries, including connecting women to multisector resources and state incentives to bolster women-owned enterprises. For more information on Women's Business Month events planned for businesses, contact Women's Business Development Manager Michelle Lura White, the state's liaison to women-owned businesses, at Michelle.White@illinois.gov or to learn more about ongoing resources and programs for businesses, follow DCEO on social media @IllinoisDCEO.