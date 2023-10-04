New Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) Report Reveals Near-Term Advantage in Quantum Sensing Applications
Quantum sensing technology is proving its potential in navigation, energy, medical diagnostics and more, report says
Quantum sensing is one of the commonly recognized pillars of quantum technology and one that has the most near-term applications, especially when compared to quantum computing”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), a market and business intelligence firm dedicated to quantum technology, has released a comprehensive report on quantum sensing detailing near-term quantum advantage for the technology over classical methods in certain applications.
— David Shaw, GQI's Chief Analyst
Taking a uniquely wide perspective, the 100-plus page report, titled Outlook Report: Quantum Sensing ‘23, analyzes the progress of 80 companies developing the technology throughout the quantum sensing stack: the physics package, control package, control logic and framework required to access different sensing modalities, and advanced applications. The report also details which industries are exploring the technology today and for which applications.
“Quantum sensing is one of the commonly recognized pillars of quantum technology and one that has the most near-term applications, especially when compared to quantum computing,” said David Shaw, GQI’s Chief Analyst. “It is a broad field that is delivering innovative techniques that will result in many expected impacts across sectors over the next few years. In this report, GQI compares these technologies with the conventional solutions with which they must compete.”
The report notes that businesses operating within the quantum sensing industry are diverse, with new quantum projects competing against both conventional and emerging technologies, as well as other quantum sensing modalities. The report also notes that many initial quantum sensing applications are being customized for specific use cases.
The report highlights that it’s not just about sensitivity and accuracy -- quantum sensors also promise additional practical advantages that are expected to support an early advantage over existing classical methods for applications including position, navigation & timing, detection & ranging, subsurface imaging and medical diagnostics. Impacted sectors include security and defense, resources, civil engineering, autonomous transport and healthcare.
Leading companies highlighted as developing significant quantum sensing solutions reflect the broad scope of the report. These include major brands such as Sony, Samsung and BP to innovative startups such as Q-CTRL, QZabre and QLM.
The report also shares details on the future possibilities of quantum sensing, such as NIST-on-a-chip, quantum IoT and how quantum sensing can ultimately enable the sustainable economy. GQI’s Quantum Sensing Report shows how this advanced technology, even in its early stages, has the potential to greatly enhance how we measure, navigate, explore, and interact with the world.
Offering critical business intelligence for companies exploring solutions and investors seeking guidance, the report is available for purchase and download here.
About Global Quantum Intelligence
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) provides trusted data, insights, analysis and intelligence in quantum tech to users, vendors, governments, investors and academia globally through the leading experts & technology in the industry. GQI brings a team with over 22 years of experience working in quantum tech, with over 1.2K articles produced to date, over 30K data points, and a reach of 17K+. GQI members gain access to the industry-leading market and business intelligence portal, and the company supplies product offerings including reports, due diligence services, briefings, advertising/branding and other advisory services.
