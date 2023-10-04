Truework and Revvin Announce Industry-First Income Verification Product for Point-of-Sale Systems
Revvin customers can now verify income and employment for any borrower at any point during the loan application processCHICAGO, IL, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revvin, a Maxwell Company and the leading Low-Code/No-Code Point-of-Sale solution for mortgage and other loans, has partnered with Truework, the one-stop platform for income and employment verification, to launch a new product partnership bringing the Truework Income platform to all Revvin customers. Lenders can automatically verify any borrower at any point during the loan application process with Truework’s latest product offering, Truework Income for Mortgage Point-of-Sale.
Revvin is the first point-of-sale lending platform enabling financial institutions to initiate the income verification process before, during or after a borrower has submitted a loan application. Truework Income lets any borrower verify their income and employment status using the most efficient method possible, including user-permissioned data-sharing.
“With Revvin we have found a forward-thinking partner who shares our vision for innovation”, said Truework CEO Ryan Sandler. “Lenders on the Revvin platform can now close loans faster for every borrower while increasing efficiency, lowering costs and improving the borrower experience.”
The Revvin point-of-sale solution empowers financial institutions to deliver delightful lending experiences and streamlined loan origination workflows. By removing friction between consumers and lenders, Revvin helps financial institutions increase borrower engagement and trust through optimized experiences.
"We are excited to partner with Truework to bring easily accessible verified income data to all Revvin customers," said Valentin Saportas, CEO of Revvin. "By combining our configurable lending platform with Truework's comprehensive verification solution, we can help financial institutions verify income and employment at any point during the loan application process.”
According to this year’s report from the National Association of Realtors, over a third of borrowers say that understanding and completing the mortgage application is the most difficult part of the home buying process.
“What’s great about this solution is that we can automate verifications through Revvin in order to quickly identify qualified borrowers and get them funded,” said Michael Salichs, COO of Revvin. “By focusing our attention on helping lenders create the frictionless experiences their borrowers demand, we help complete their digital lending transformation and unlock higher profitability.”
Truework Income for Mortgage Point-of-Sale is powered by the Truework Income platform. Truework helps lenders verify any borrower by connecting every major verification method into a seamless experience. Truework Income provides a cost-effective alternative to legacy verification providers, who have recently raised prices for traditional instant data services.
With Truework, Revvin customers can automate verifications and keep track of requests with real-time status updates and detailed analytics around completion rates, turnaround times and more. Truework lets loan officers choose when to request verified income from borrowers, reducing unnecessary verification costs that occur before loan applications are complete.
About Truework
On a mission to create trust in every financial transaction, Truework provides a one-stop, customizable platform for income and employment verification that prioritizes efficiency, accuracy, and security. Banks, lenders, and tenant screening providers rely on Truework to verify over 95% of U.S. employees. For more information, visit www.truework.com.
About Revvin
Revvin is a leading Low-Code/No-Code digital lending platform offering cutting-edge, high-performance Point-of-Sale solutions to hundreds of lenders across the country. The Revvin platform is unique in the market in its ability to offer lenders unmatched flexibility and agility, with pre-defined lending workflows and user experiences that are highly customizable to each lender’s specific needs. Revvin works with hundreds of lenders across the country, including a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks. For more information, visit www.revvin.com.
