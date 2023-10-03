Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,522 in the last 365 days.

NSF congratulates laureates of the 2023 Nobel Prize in physics

The U.S. National Science Foundation congratulates Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier on their 2023 Nobel Prize in physics. Their groundbreaking discoveries have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules and paved the way for the creation of new technologies.

Since the late 1980s, researchers have been conducting experiments designed to track the movement of electrons. These movements are incredibly fast and are measured at a time scale called attoseconds — for comparison, an attosecond is to a second what a second is to about 31.71 billion years.

Through their independent efforts and combined work — which extends to the broader physics community — the researchers developed a technique to produce snapshots of the electrons' motion in real time. Their breakthrough method involved short pulses of light called "attosecond pulses." These pulses opened yet another door into the subatomic world, revealing the detailed dynamics of these ubiquitous particles.

NSF is proud to have supported the work of Agostini. Over the course of his career, he has received four awards for his experiments in strong field physics and on the atom's response to ultra-fast bursts of electromagnetic radiation. For decades, NSF has funded research on lasers — like the beam of light used by the laureates' during their experiments — attoseconds and the basic laws governing the physical world.

"Today, we honor the researchers whose ground-breaking discoveries have deservedly earned them the most prestigious scientific award in the world" said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "Their transformative research has the capacity to revolutionize fields such as electronics and medicine, enhancing societal health and growing the industries of today and tomorrow."

To date, NSF has supported 73 Nobel Laureates in physics and 259 Nobel laureates across the science categories.

You just read:

NSF congratulates laureates of the 2023 Nobel Prize in physics

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more