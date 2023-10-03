Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,522 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Announces Chief of Staff Aaron McKay

DES MOINES– Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced her appointment of Aaron McKay as Chief of Staff. McKay is a graduate of Upper Iowa University and recently served as the State of Iowa Director for U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. He has served over 20 years in the legislative branch of the federal government with extensive experience in Veterans Affairs, Military Academies, Law Enforcement, the Department of Education, and the Department of Transportation.

“I am so excited to welcome Aaron to our team,” said Attorney General Bird. “He is a dedicated public servant with deep Iowa roots and vast experience working for the people of Iowa. I can’t think of anyone better to help lead our team as we work to uphold the law, support our law enforcement partners, and serve victims across the state.”

“I am honored to join Attorney General Bird's team as Chief of Staff,” said McKay. “Attorney General Bird is a strong advocate for the rule of law with a focus on keeping our communities safe. I look forward to joining this talented team and working toward our shared mission of upholding the laws and Constitution and serving all Iowans.”

About Aaron McKay

Aaron McKay is Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joined the office from U.S. Congresswoman Miller Meeks’ office, where he served as the State of Iowa Director. Before that, he was State of Iowa Director for U.S. Congressman David Young and worked in a variety of roles for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, including as State Director and Regional Director. McKay also served as co-founder for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s Veterans Fellowship Program and helped secure legislation and funding with the Iowa Counter Drug Program.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Announces Chief of Staff Aaron McKay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more