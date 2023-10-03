(Subscription required) The state’s high court declined to review an appeal from the law school, formerly named UC Hastings College of Law in honor of California’s first chief justice, Serranus Hastings. The school’s counsel from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher sought to throw out the lawsuit on the grounds that it violated the college’s protected speech under California’s anti-SLAPP statute.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Won’t Take Up UC Law SF’s Anti-SLAPP Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.