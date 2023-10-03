Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to Infinitea in Honolulu

Posted on Oct 3, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Infinitea due to inadequate hand washing facilities. The establishment is located at 1620 N. School Street, Unit 134, in Honolulu.

The food establishment, operated by Yi Lisha Lin, received the red placard on October 2, 2023 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all the violations are resolved. During a routine inspection conducted on October 2, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

The single hand wash sink on site was inoperable due to leaking wastewater from a broken pipe; and

Inadequate hand washing facilities.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Repair hand wash sink plumbing;

And/or provide at least one operable hand wash sink in the establishment.



The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

