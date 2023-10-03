GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for the Third Quarter 2023 of $0.49 to $0.53 Per Share

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) announced today that assets under management were $29.1 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $27.6 billion at September 30, 2022.



GAMI expects to report third quarter 2023 diluted earnings in the range of $0.49 to $0.53 per share versus $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

GAMI will be issuing further details on its financial results in early November.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and 100 % U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

