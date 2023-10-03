Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.20319 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com