Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, formerly Twitter.

As measured by gross services volume ("GSV").


