Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, October 4

October 3, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Hands, 410-767-0467

zachary.hands1@maryland.gov



Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, October 4

BALTIMORE, MD (October 3, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.

Members of the public will be able to view the meeting via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session and upon the State Board’s return to the public session. The agenda and livestream are available at:

https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2023/2023-10-04.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will adjourn to executive session to discuss a personnel matter and will provide an update on the process of identifying an interim state superintendent in the public session. The session is expected to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

# # #

Special State Board Meeting – 10.03.2023