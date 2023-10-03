SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Doximity, Inc. - DOCS

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Doximity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2023, after the market closed, Doximity reported its first quarter 2024 financial results and issued revised guidance for fiscal year 2024. Among other items, Doximity announced that it now expects revenue in the range of $452 million to $468 million, significantly less than the Company’s prior estimate of $503 million.

On this news, Doximity’s stock price fell $7.49 per share, or 22.8%, to close at $25.30 per share on August 9, 2023.

