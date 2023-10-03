Manchin Announces $836K for Mine Safety, Workplace Training Programs in West Virginia

October 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $836,841 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety & Training, Marshall University and West Virginia University. This funding will support education and safety programs to reduce mining accidents, injuries and illnesses, as well as training courses to help workers and employers recognize workplace hazards and prevent injuries.

“West Virginians are some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased the DOL is investing $836K to strengthen workplace safety programs across our state, including for our brave miners,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help prevent accidents, injuries and illnesses through workplace training and education courses. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to promote workplace and mine safety across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

DOL Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) State Grants support programs such as safety and health courses to reduce mining accidents, injuries and illnesses.

$516,841 – West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety & Training

DOL Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Targeted Topic Training Grants support education and training to help workers and employers recognize serious workplace hazards, employ injury prevention and understand workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under federal law.