SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Samsara Inc. - IOT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Samsara Inc. ("Samsara" or the "Company") (NYSE: IOT).



The investigation concerns whether Samsara and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 21, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) issued a short report on Samsara. The Spruce Point report stated, among other allegations, that “[a]fter conducting a forensic investigation into its financial reporting and accounting practices and multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to evaluate client contracts, we estimate that the Company is overstating gross and EBITDA margins by 664bps and 1,176bps, respectively.” The report further stated that “[t]hese accounting distortions come as no surprise to us after seeing that its Chief Accounting Officer held a financial and accounting leadership role at VMware during a period the SEC charged it with ‘misleading investors by obscuring financial performance.’”

On this news, Samsara’s stock price fell $1.67 per share, or 6.62%, to close at $23.55 per share on September 21, 2023.

