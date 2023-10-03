Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on Cybersecurity Awareness Month

RHODE ISLAND, October 3 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today issued the following statement in observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, recognized annually in October:

"As we recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I am acutely aware of the challenges facing our elections systems, and of the increased threat of mis- and disinformation to voters' confidence in our elections processes. Rhode Islanders should be assured that cybersecurity is at the forefront of everything we do at the RI Department of State – whether it's elections systems, business filings, or any other part of our daily operations. As a presidential election cycle nears in 2024, I encourage Rhode Islanders to seek out trusted sources, such as State and local elections officials, for information about upcoming elections. I also encourage Rhode Islanders to seek out resources from the RI Department of State and other reliable sources to assess their online activity and ensure they are staying vigilant against cyber scams."

As part of an ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, last week, Secretary Amore and the Elections Division convened local elections officials and experts for the biennial RI Department of State Cybersecurity Summit. Nearly 150 attendees joined representatives from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Pell Center at Salve Regina University, the RI Fusion Center, the National Association of State Elections Directors (NASED), and the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), among other experts, to learn about topics such as elections communications strategies, cybersecurity for cities and towns, and mis- and disinformation and foreign influences on social media.

Voters are encouraged to visit vote.ri.gov for trusted information about elections in Rhode Island.

The RI Department of State remains committed to strengthening cybersecurity in all areas of operations, including elections, business services, and digital records management.

###