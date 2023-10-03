Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of artist Monica Hurley

RHODE ISLAND, October 3 - Block Island, RI—The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its fall exhibition featuring works by Monica Hurley, Providence. The exhibition runs through late-January 2024.

Additionally, both airport galleries have an open Call for artists for 2024 exhibits. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m. Learn more about the Call.

Official Artist Bio Monica Hurley lives and paints in Providence. She primarily works in oil paint but her practice also includes clothing and textiles. Hurley's paintings focus on the people she is closest to and has the longest relationships with including her best friends and family. Hurley obtained her BFA in Fashion Design from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2019. She has exhibited in Rhode Island Watercolor Society's Spring Break (2023), Paint North Attleboro Beautiful (2023), The Collaborative's Small Works Show (2022), and Borealis Coffee Company (2021).

The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.