MicroSeismic Finalist for Gulf Energy Excellence Awards - Energy Firm of the Year and Peter Duncan Lifetime Achievement

MicroSeismic was named a Finalist for the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards - Energy Firm of the Year and Dr. Peter Duncan Lifetime Achievement

The nomination for lifetime achievement is humbling because it places me in a group of outstanding entrepreneurs and scientists who have contributed so much to their respective industries” — Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSeismic , Inc., (MSI) is recognized as a finalist in the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards among the industry’s best and brightest, the true industry innovators. MicroSeismic service offering MicroThermal Energy was named Energy Firm of the Year for our geothermal innovation in clean energy and MSI founder and CEO Peter M. Duncan, PhD has been selected as a finalist for Lifetime Achievement. This nomination recognizes outstanding leaders who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.MicroSeismic, Inc. is an innovator and trailblazing company, and we are honored to be recognized amongst our peers for making an impact on the geothermal energy sector with MicroThermal Energy. We care about the environment and have made it a priority to help bring clean and reliable energy to the market. MicroThermal Energy is thrilled to see the progress being made toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Let's keep working together for clean energy and protecting the environment!Duncan has a strong track record of commercializing technologies and building successful businesses. In 1987, he helped Digicon found ExploiTech Inc., an exploration and production consultancy. He was named President of ExploiTech when it became a subsidiary of Landmark Graphics in 1989. In 1992, he was one of three founders of 3DX Technologies Inc., a publicly traded independent oil and gas exploration company where he served as Vice President and Chief Geophysicist. In 2003, Duncan founded MicroSeismic, Inc.Under his leadership, the company has experienced exponential growth. Revenues grew 70% yearly over the last three years and the company became the industry leader in hydraulic fracture monitoring. MicroSeismic is the pioneer in monitoring microseismic activity utilizing surface, near-surface, and downhole arrays. The company’s patented technology provides real-time information on fracture location and geometry helping operators increase production and recovery while decreasing cost and risk.Duncan’s enthusiasm for technology goes beyond the workplace. He has always been passionate about education, developing continuing education programs for students studying geosciences, and mentoring the next generation. While President of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) in 2003, Duncan established the SEG Challenge Bowl, a quiz contest challenging college and graduate geoscience students, ultimately designed to encourage high school students to pursue degrees in geosciences. The much anticipated Challenge Bowl begins each year with regional prelims; there they compete in front of an international audience for the chance to win education scholarships, prize money, and the right to attend the SEG annual meeting. Duncan continues to enjoy his role as “Alex Trebek.”Among the company’s numerous recognitions, CNBC named MicroSeismic as one of the five Energy Disruptors on the inaugural 2013 CNBC 50 Disruptors list.“I have dedicated my career to developing and implementing new technologies for the oil and gas industry. We are excited about this inaugural event that will incorporate the successful separate awards programs of World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Pipeline & Gas Journal, and Petroleum Economist into a single black-tie gala that will be held on Wednesday, October 11 at the prestigious Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.About MicroSeismic, Inc.:We Listen. We Protect. We Care.MicroSeismic, Inc. helps our clients protect their assets, operations, and the environment, as the world transitions to reliable and secure sources of energy.We began in 2003 with a mission to bring passive seismic technology to the oil field. As our expertise has grown, so has the list of applications for our geophysical technology.FracRx- We have successfully monitored the stability of wellbores and frac-driven interactions in tectonically active areas.CO2SeQure- We have developed technology to monitor CO2 sequestration (CCUS).MicroThermal Energy - We can apply stimulation monitoring and modeling technology to enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). Better Stimulation = Greener WorldKarstAlert- We have developed a methodology to detect sinkhole growth and development.The shale boom of the mid-2000s overwhelmed us with demand for hydraulic fracture monitoring, however today, priorities have changed. While frac monitoring is still a business driver for us, new opportunities have expanded our original vision to include environmental markets. Adaptable technology and 20 years of experience allow us to apply passive seismic techniques to a wide spectrum of problems relevant to the oil field and beyond.#CarbonSequestration #CCUS #Sinkhole #Geothermal #ESG #Environment #FDI #MonitoringMatters*MicroSeismic, Inc. trademarks are registered marks in the USA, Canada, and other countries.

