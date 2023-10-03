Submit Release
Iowa DNR to host open house on Red Haw State Park improvement plans

CHARITON -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house to discuss renovation and improvement plans for Red Haw State Park, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Chamber Office of Chariton City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

The DNR will share preliminary plans for a new campground design and shelter to replace the beach building, and will provide an update of impacts from the March 2022 tornado that damaged the park.

The address for the Chariton City Hall is 115, S. Main Street, Chariton, Iowa.

