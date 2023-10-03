Items signed by Albert Einstein, Martha Washington, Phillis Wheatley are in University Archives' Oct. 18 online auction

Lot 212 is the first edition copy (Stoddard’s Edition 1) of Phillis Wheatley’s Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral, by Phillis Wheatley (London, 1773) (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Lot 150 is a rare, four-page autograph letter signed by First Lady Martha Washington written in 1794 in Philadelphia, referring to her husband three times, as the “President” (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Lot 396 is a photograph of Albert Einstein taken by Herman Landshoff and later used for the 15-cent U.S. stamp commemorating Einstein’s 100th birthday in 1979, featuring Einstein’s full signature as “Albert Einstein 47” (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Lot 88 is an autograph endorsement by Abraham Lincoln, dated June 4, 1862, nicely matted and framed. Lincoln’s signed directive appears on the back of a petition relating to a U.S. Marshalship in Arizona Territory (est. $7,000-$8,000).