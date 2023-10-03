Bhupendra Chaudhary featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Times Square Today

Researcher, Author, & Businessman Bhupendra Chaudhary featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researcher, Author, and Businessman Bhupendra Chaudhary, was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Bhupendra has spent the last 30 years researching the science of consciousness, and has established Bhupendraz QuantumForce, an intellectual platform that provides individuals with a unique opportunity to experientially explore the intricacies of their own consciousness and change the state of their lives.

He also serves as President at the esteemed Soul Foundation Trust, a not-for-profit social enterprise, where he champions philanthropic endeavors for societal advancement.

Bhupendra is a lifelong student and has dedicated himself to empowering others through his multifaceted initiatives. His remarkable achievements and his unwavering mission to enable individuals to actualize their dreams, continue to have a profound impact on the world society.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Times Square Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Times Square Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.