Assetmark Financial Holdings, Inc. Investors: Robbins LLP is Investigating AMK on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Assetmark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to determine whether certain Assetmark officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States.

If you own shares of Assetmark, have incurred a recent significant loss in the stock, or want more information about our investigation, please contact us.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

