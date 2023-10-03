SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Dollar General Corporation(DG) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar") (NYSE: DG) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Dollar and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On June 1, 2023, Dollar announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, the Company cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on “a function of the macroenvironment.” Analysts commenting on the Company’s missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts. Following this news, Dollar’s stock price fell by $39.23 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $161.86 per share.

