Sens. Tony Bisignano and Bill Dotzler Respond to Announcement of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa Speedway

Des Moines — Iowa state Sens. Tony Bisignano and Bill Dotzler released the following statements in response to the news that the Iowa Speedway will host a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race. 

“From dirt tracks to IndyCar, Iowa has a long, rich history in motorsports,” Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said. “Today’s announcement of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Newton opens an exciting new chapter for auto racing in Iowa.” 

“Top-tier NASCAR in Newton is a huge win for race fans, for motorsports, and most of all for the state of Iowa,” Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said. “Democrats and Republicans have been working for more than a decade to bring NASCAR’s best cars and drivers to the fastest short track on the planet right here in Iowa, and today that dedication is paying off.”

