Best Day Ever Vacations Announces Unprecedented Giveaway: A Disney World Vacation for Four Lucky Families

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for their unyielding trust and loyalty, Best Day Ever Vacations, one of 2023's fastest-growing Disney Travel Agencies, is thrilled to announce a spectacular giveaway – they will be sending 4 families on an all expensed paid trip to Disney World.

Over the past year, Best Day Ever Vacations has ascended the ranks in the Disney travel industry, boasting a clientele that has embraced the company’s unique approach to curating once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Recognizing this success would be unattainable without the immense support of its clients, the agency now wishes to give back.

"It's a small gesture to express a massive thank you," explains Founder, Mike Mamian, "We never expected to experience the amount of growth our company has achieved. Our clients have shown us unwavering trust, and it's only fitting we shower them with a bit of Disney magic in return. We hope to make dreams come true for four incredible families, providing them with memories that'll last a lifetime."

The initiative aims not only to reward existing clientele but also to highlight the company's commitment to bringing joy and magic to families worldwide. The annual giveaway will see four families revel in the enchantment of Disney World, exploring its iconic attractions, meeting beloved characters, and creating cherished memories.

Beginning November 2023, Best Day Ever will be kicking off it's first of 4 Disney World Giveaways over the next 12 months. Those interested in participating in this exciting opportunity are encouraged to visit their Disney Travel blog, GlobalMunchkins.com - Eligibility criteria and terms & conditions apply.

About Best Day Ever Vacations:

Best Day Ever Vacations was established by Amber and Mike Mamian, They turned their 20+ years of providing free Disney Travel tips via their blog Globalmunchkins.com and Instagram @global_munchkins into a full fledged travel agency and have swiftly emerged as a leading name in Disney travel planning, owing to its personalized approach, unparalleled expertise, and dedication to ensuring each traveler experiences their 'Best Day Ever.' The agency's team of experts crafts bespoke Disney vacation packages, ensuring a hassle-free, magical experience for its clients.