Driving Efficiency and Growth : Insights into Automotive Logistics Market Size Expected to Reach $433.6 Billion by 2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market," The automotive logistics market was valued at $241.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The introduction of containerization has brought about a dramatic shift in the waterway logistics industry. The increasing popularity of containerization and rise in the number of new ports have influenced the growth of the market. In addition, new technological developments, such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, have transformed the transportation industry, with drastic change in the waterway transport, which is expected to propel the demand for the automotive logistics market.

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market size share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery.

However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

A.P. Moller-Maersk,

CEVA Logistics AG,

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.,

DB Schenker,

Deutsche Post AG,

DSV A/S,

FedEx Corporation,

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics,

Kuehne+Nagel International AG,

Nippon Express Co., Ltd,

Schenker Deutschland AG,

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were hampered.

For instance, according to a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), total container volumes handled at Chinese ports dropped by 10.1% in the initial of 2020. In addition, air freight volumes fell by 19% in March 2020.

In addition, as the business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased as compared to offline retailing. For instance, in 2019, online shopping rose by 20% and then by 30% during the lockdown. Rise in online sales compelled companies to restructure their warehouse to manage e-commerce logistics.

