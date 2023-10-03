Minister of Foreign Affairs hosts Toast to the Nation Reception at the Organization of American States in Washington D.C.

(Washington D. C.) In honour of the 40th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs joined Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States of America on Thursday, September 28th, 2023, in hosting a Toast to the Nation Reception at the historic Headquarters of the Organization of American States.

The ceremonial scene in the ornamental gardens of the Patio Azteca was illuminated with the vibrant colours of the national flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, with picturesque displays of the twin-island Federation and the pulsating rhythms of the steelpan and string band to entertain guests.

The event was attended by Ambassadors and representatives of several of the Federation’s diplomatic partners and multisectoral partner agencies, international and regional organizations including the Secretary of State of Washington D.C. Ms. Kimberly Bassett, and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Mr. Luis Almagro.

In his remarks to the illustrious gathering, Foreign Minister Douglas underscored the significance of the celebration in our nation’s history, “This historic moment fills our hearts with pride and gratitude for the journey we have undertaken as a sovereign nation, a testament to the strength, resilience, and resolute spirit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are forty long years on the path on which we embarked towards self-determination and sovereignty, and while it has not always been easy, it has always been worth treading, for it has led us to emerge as the thriving nation we proudly call home today.”

Minister Douglas further reflected on the progress in the socio-economic development of the Federation, commending the “indomitable spirit of our people, who have worked tirelessly to build a nation that stands proudly on the world stage.”

The commemorative event was also dubbed a dual milestone as St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates the 40th Anniversary of diplomatic ties with longstanding allies including the United States of America and Taiwan. In highlighting the contribution of our diplomatic partners to our country’s advancement, Minister Douglas emphasized that “these countries are the cornerstone to our foreign policy and our friendships have grown even stronger with each passing year.”

Director in the Office of Caribbean Affairs at the United States Department of State, Ms. Katherine Beamer who delivered remarks on behalf of the United States government, expounded on the robust and mutually beneficial partnership our two countries have built over the last four decades.

The reception concluded with a “toast to the nation” with attendees raising their glasses to the sustained growth and development of our beloved nation, and the strengthening of diplomatic relations with friends and partners, both old and new.

The Toast to the Nation ceremony was the first of three signature events organized by the Embassy and Permanent Mission in Washington D.C. to recognize the Federation’s 40th Anniversary of Independence. The Service of Thanksgiving under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas was held on Sunday 01st October 2023 at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Washington DC and the Independence Black-tie Gala under the distinguished patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew will be on Friday 6th October 2023 at the Hall of the Americas of the Organization of American States.