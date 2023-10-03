IDT Corporation Comments on Favorable Decision by the Delaware Court of Chancery in a Class Action Lawsuit Related to Straight Path Communications Sale to Verizon

Court dismisses claims against IDT and finds that the Class suffered no damages

NEWARK, NJ, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today commented on the decision by the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware in a class action on behalf of the former stockholders of the Company’s former subsidiary, Straight Path Communications Inc. (“Straight Path”). Straight Path was spun off from IDT in 2013 and, in 2017, was sold to Verizon Communications for $3.1 billion. The Court dismissed the claims against IDT and found that, contrary to the plaintiffs’ allegations, the Class suffered no damages.

“We are very pleased that the Court today dismissed all claims against IDT and found that Plaintiff and the Class ‘suffered no damages,’” said Shmuel Jonas, IDT’s CEO. “We encourage our stakeholders to carefully review Vice Chancellor Glasscock’s decision. The charges the plaintiffs advanced for years have now been resolved by the Court of Chancery.”

The lawsuit, filed by the plaintiffs in 2017, alleged that the Company aided and abetted Straight Path’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Davidi Jonas, and Howard S. Jonas in his capacity as controlling stockholder of Straight Path, in forcing an unfair settlement of claims between Straight Path and the Company at the time of the sale of Straight Path. The Court found that the settlement in fact exceeded the value of those claims, and that there was no harm to Straight Path stockholders as plaintiffs alleged.

The plaintiffs will have 30 days from entry of the final order to file an appeal to the Supreme Court of Delaware.

