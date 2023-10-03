Audit accuses Missouri sheriff's office of "questionable buys" on booze, cigarettes, and 76 hams

A state audit accuses the Ray County Sheriff’s Office, near Kansas City, of misusing thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to buy things like beer, cigarettes, 15 TVs and 76 hams.

In a news release, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said nearly $3,000 in missing money as well as more than $5,500 in questionable purchases were made by the Ray County Sheriff’s Office from 2018 to 2020. According to Fitzpatrick, other items in question include personal grooming tools, barbeque seasoning rubs, lotion and other beauty items.

In response, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the expenses were made during a previous administration, under former Sheriff Garry Bush.

“The audit was able to identify several key areas that need improvement in order to ensure the county government is more accountable to the taxpayers of Ray County. Specifically, the missing money and several questionable purchases made by the previous administration in the Ray County Sheriff’s Office make it clear that office needed significant improvements to its accounting procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars aren’t mismanaged or stolen,” said Fitzpatrick. “I’m glad to see county officials and the current Sheriff have responded positively to our findings and I encourage them to continue working to implement the audit recommendations that will make their government more efficient and effective.”

In addition, the audit found office personnel did not transmit $2,549 in conceal carry weapon permit fees and $443 in sex offender registry fees to the County Treasurer.

