Automatic Test Equipment Market size is Projected to Hit $9.52 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 4.2%

Automatic Test Equipment Market

Surge in penetration of 5G & IoT based applications coupled with increase in demand for advanced semiconductor components in consumer electronics drives the growth of automatic test equipment market” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Automatic Test Equipment Market by Type, Component, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global automatic test equipment market size was valued at $6.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Automatic test equipment is a vital element of electronics test scenes designed to enable conduct of tests on various devices known as devices under test. Advanced automatic test equipment for PCB uses automated information and control system technology to perform an enhanced test that calculates and quantifies devices under test.

Moreover, semiconductor automatic test system can range from a simple computer-controlled digital multimeter to a complex computer system with dozens of complex test instruments capable of testing and diagnosing or detecting errors in sophisticated electronic packaged parts such as integrated circuits and systems on chips. Moreover, rise in concerns related to error-free electronics application and supply chain across consumer electronics, offering significant growth opportunities for the market in coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the automatic test equipment industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, automatic test equipment market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the automatic test equipment industry include:

⦁ Advantest Corporation.

⦁ Cal-Bay Systems, Inc. (Averna)

⦁ Chroma ATE Inc.

⦁ LTX-Credence (Cohu, Inc.)

⦁ Marvin Instruments Corp.

⦁ National Instruments Corp.

⦁ Roos Instruments, Inc.

⦁ Shinbashi, Inc.

⦁ SPEA S.p.A.

⦁ Teradyne Inc.

Surge in demand for advanced semiconductor components across consumer electronics sector and rise in penetration of 5G and Internet of Things drive the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for SoCs in computing and AI applications propels the market growth.

However, high cost associated with purchase and maintenance of automatic test equipment is anticipated to restrain the automatic test equipment market share. Further, surge in government initiatives to propel the semiconductor industry paired with surge adoption of energy-efficient integrated circuits solution is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automatic test equipment industry during the forecast period.

According to the automatic test equipment market trends, the industrial segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The consumer electronics and information and communication segments collectively accounted for around 46.4% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of advanced semiconductor technology application across the consumer electronics sector has led to growth of industrial PC segment; thereby, enhancing the automatic test equipment market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the automatic test equipment market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall automatic test equipment market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current automatic test equipment market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

⦁ The report includes the market share of key vendors and automatic test equipment market trends.

