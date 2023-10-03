neuro42 Appoints Lead Investor, Krishna Bhupal, to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced it has appointed its lead investor, Krishna Bhupal, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bhupal is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor who has demonstrated a track record of delivering significant shareholder value. His current involvements are in the following key industries: energy, hospitality, retail and real estate. His current investments are focused on the Deep Tech space, including MedTech, and includes over 12 companies at various stages of maturity.



“We are excited to have Krishna Bhupal join the neuro42 team. His experience across many sectors will help us navigate the ever-changing global landscape and we look forward to his guidance as we drive awareness and market penetration of our differentiated technology,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “We are executing to plan and having a seasoned entrepreneur like Krishna on our board gives us the advantage of an advisor and investor who is supportive of our mission to advance MRI from screening to robotic intervention.”

Mr. Bhupal said, “I am delighted to continue to be a part of neuro42’s journey to develop and market pioneering MR technologies for neurosurgical intervention. I look forward to the Company’s next phase of growth and for it be a pioneer in the imaging and robotics space in America.”

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

