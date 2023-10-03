3D LiDAR Sensor Market size is Anticipated to Reach $2.30 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 14.5%

3D LiDAR Sensor Market

Rising demand for 3D imaging, falling prices of drones, and rapid development in autonomous vehicle technology drives the 3D LiDAR sensor market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 3D LiDAR Sensor Market by Type, Application, Connectivity, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global 3D LiDAR sensor market size was valued at $0.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

3D LiDAR sensor is a compact and miniaturized device that is a vital part of a 3D mapping system. The device emits light from multiple angles to capture the shape of an object in three dimensions. It is widely used in automotive and mobility applications.

The global 3D LiDAR sensor market is flourishing at a rapid pace. However, high manufacturing cost is still a concern for new entrants. Market players are generously investing in R&D activities to develop improved components to reduce overall costs of 3D LiDAR sensor products. It is essential to optimize affordable prices for 3D LiDAR sensor products for long-term growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 3D LiDAR sensor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 3D LiDAR sensor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 3D LiDAR sensor industry include:

⦁ Faro Technologies Inc.

⦁ GeoSLAM Ltd.

⦁ Infineon Technologies AG

⦁ Leddartech

⦁ Leica Geosystems AG

⦁ Raymetrics S.A.

⦁ Sick AG

⦁ Vaisala

⦁ Velodyne Lidar INC.

⦁ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The growth of the global 3D LiDAR sensor market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as ability of these 3D LiDAR sensors to capture a 3D image that has augmented their application in various industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, & healthcare sectors, and rising penetration of image sensors in automobiles.

In addition, growing demand for 3D LIDAR sensor for agricultural robots boosts the overall market growth. However, high manufacturing cost of these sensors acts as a major restraint of the global 3D LiDAR sensor industry. On the contrary, increasing application of 3D LiDAR sensor in defense and civil engineering field is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global industry.

Region wise, the 3D LiDAR sensor market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the 3D LiDAR sensor market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from the emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D LiDAR sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall 3D LiDAR sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current 3D LiDAR sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 3D LiDAR sensor market share of key vendors.

⦁ The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

