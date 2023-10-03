Court is in session in Moffat County, new courthouse to be celebrated

Monday, September 25, 2023

CRAIG, CO – Fourteenth Judicial District Chief Judge Michael A. O’Hara, III, hereby invites all residents of Moffat County and the 14th Judicial District (Grand, Moffat and Routt counties) to join the judges, court and probation staff, Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright, and other community members to celebrate the opening of the new Moffat County Courthouse (1198 W Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625) on Sept. 29, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.

“I hope that everyone in the community can come to tour your new Moffat County Courthouse, meet members of the Colorado Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and your own 14th Judicial District judges,” Chief Judge O’Hara said. “The construction of our beautiful new courthouse would not have been possible without your support. We are hosting this event to thank you and show you firsthand what your support built.”

Chief Judge O’Hara and Chief Justice Boatright will welcome guests, speak about the importance of the new courthouse, and thank the public and community leaders for collaborating on this historic project. In addition to the Chief Justice and Chief Judge, the Moffat County Commissioners will speak. Other dignitaries will be present including Supreme Court Justice Melissa Hart, Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov, and 14th District Judicial Officers to meet the public.

Remarks are expected to begin on Sept. 29, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. in Courtroom C. Following the comments, refreshments will be served, and tours of the courthouse will be available.