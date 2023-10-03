CBP officers seize methamphetamine and marijuana at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international border crossing intercepted a combined 411 pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana on two separate failed smuggling attempts, hours apart.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their work identifying and stopping drug shipments at our ports of entry,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Luis Mejia. “Two very large drug shipments did not make their intended destinations.”

On Sept. 30, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen traveling with his spouse and children who was driving from Mexico to the U.S. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary search which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. A further inspection resulted in the discovery of 310.2 pounds of methamphetamine concealed beneath the bed liner of the pick-up truck. The case was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.

A few hours later, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Upon primary inspection, CBP officers located several plastic bags which contained bundles in the vehicle’s trunk. The inspection followed by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. The bundles contained 100.8 pounds of marijuana. The case was turned over to the Department of Public Safety.