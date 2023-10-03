E Scrap Recycling Market Size is expected to Reach $96.7 Billion by 2032 | Registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023- 2032

E Scrap Recycling Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the E Scrap Recycling Market by Product Type (IT and Telecommunications Equipment, Large White Goods, Small Household Appliances, Others), by Processed Materials (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global e scrap recycling market was valued at $25.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $96.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The terms "e-waste," "electronic waste," "e-scrap," and "end-of-life electronics" refer to used electronic devices that are approaching the end of their functional lifespan and are discarded, donated, or given to a recycler. The e scrap recycling market refers to the market for the recycling of electronic waste. Examples of electronic devices that can become e-waste include home appliances like air conditioners, televisions, electric cookers, heaters, DVDs, fans, microwaves, and radios, as well as information technology equipment like computers, laptops, mobile phones, batteries, hard disks, circuit boards, and monitors. E-waste recycling emerged as a trend to protect human and environmental health, primarily due to the widespread environmental pollution impacts of e-waste. As such, it has become one of the most talked-about issues in the world today.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the e scrap recycling industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, e scrap recycling market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the e scrap recycling industry include:

• Stena Metall AB

• Electronic Recyclers International

• JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

• DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co., Ltd.

• Umicore N.V

• Ecoreco Ltd

• Quantum Lifecycle Partners

• WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C

• Desco Electronic Recyclers

• Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Top Impacting Factors:

The global e-waste recycling industry is set to experience significant growth due to rising awareness of the negative impact of landfills on the environment. This growth is driven by the implementation of strict regulations to prevent environmental damage. Additionally, manufacturers of household appliances are introducing novel models to appeal to customers, further stimulating the e scrap recycling market. Despite these drivers, the high costs associated with the recycling process represent a major obstacle to market expansion. However, an increase in the purchase of large white goods presents a promising e scrap recycling market opportunity, as rising incomes enable people to upgrade their appliances more frequently, leading to increased sales of new appliances and, consequently, a rise in the amount of e-scrap generated.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the e scrap recycling market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the e scrap recycling market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing e scrap recycling market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the e scrap recycling market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global e scrap recycling market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

