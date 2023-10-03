Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Regency at Olde Towne Active-Adult 55+ Community in Wake County, North Carolina

New luxury community offers resort lifestyle and private amenities for Regency residents

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Olde Towne, a 55+ active-adult community offering three collections of homes and future onsite private amenities in Wake County, North Carolina. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center, located in the Olde Towne Clubhouse, to tour the new luxury home community at 5101 Anamosa Street in Raleigh.



Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, Regency at Olde Towne is a low-maintenance community for active adults offering the perfect mix of urban excitement and an exquisite resort-style escape with three collections of single-family homes priced from the mid-$400,000s. Homes include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms.





Toll Brothers homeowners in the Discovery, Journey, and Excursion Collections will enjoy an array of future amenities, including a private clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and pickleball courts exclusively for Regency residents. Master-planned amenities include indoor/outdoor pools, a clubhouse with kitchen, game room, fitness center, playground, dog park, and volleyball and tennis courts.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and Regency active-adult lifestyle for which we are known,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “With a wide array of sophisticated home designs to choose from and the opportunity to personalize their new home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury 55+ living in the greater Raleigh area.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Three Toll Brothers model homes in the community are currently under construction and anticipated to open to the public in early 2024. For more information on Regency at Olde Towne and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Carolina, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

