Brickeye Named to The Globe and Mail's Fifth-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, announces it has been named to The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on revenue growth. Brickeye earned its spot with three-year growth of 159%, thanks to its innovative IoT technology. The company's technology enables general contractors and insurers to make data-driven decisions to reduce rework, mitigate costly risks, and optimize construction project schedules, allowing project stakeholders to build and manage their projects safer, smarter, and better.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Top Growing Canadian Company," said Tim Angus, President and CEO of Brickeye. “This achievement is a reflection of our team’s hard work and commitment to revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative, risk-mitigating technology.”

“Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” said Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements.

The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is available here .

This announcement comes following Brickeye’s recognition as one of Site News’ Top 25 Innovators in Construction , which celebrates Canada's top companies for their groundbreaking contributions to the construction industry and technological innovations across the country.

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a pioneering construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the AEC industry through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automations, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owner/developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects. The company’s end-to-end job site platform encompasses ruggedized IoT sensors, reliable job site connectivity, intelligent alerts, and advanced analytics.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.