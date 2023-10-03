Project Management Software Market Thrives with a Remarkable 10.77% CAGR as per Straits Research

The ability of centralized project management systems to link and integrate a wide range of disparate systems is a crucial factor projected to influence market expansion substantially.

New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project management software is used for planning, scheduling, assigning resources, and managing change. Project management software accounts for over 30% of all business process management industry sales. As firms adopt automated project management software to perform essential project management activity functions spontaneously, the market is predicted to expand rapidly in the coming years. “The On-premise segment commands the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84%,” said by Seema, Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.



Rising Trends

The ability of centralized project management systems to link and integrate a wide range of disparate systems is a crucial factor projected to influence market expansion substantially. This is the primary argument for persuading the majority of end-user industry organizations to transition to centralized project management systems, which has boosted demand over the past few years.

Even though project managers have always used project management software, the situation has changed. Businesses everywhere embrace the idea and teach every staff member how to improve project management. The increasing sophistication of these technologies has led to developing project management strategies that are remarkably adaptable to any department and may help make finishing work much more manageable and straightforward.

Regional Insights

North America owns the most significant market share and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.02% over the projected period. The leading cause is the expanding corporate trend of using project management software. The increased requirement among businesses to efficiently track and manage their projects is expected to drive the region's adoption of PMS. The adoption of PMS solutions for task management for practical job completion and flexible work planning is anticipated to continue driving the market throughout the forecast timeframe. Additionally, the increasing focus that businesses are placing on fostering employee collaboration and boosting team productivity is fueling market development.

Europe owns the second-largest market share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.21% by 2030. Among many others, the automobile industry is one of the most well-known on the European continent. Businesses may give customers greater personalization and choice without delaying their time to market or profitability with digital transformation tools and intelligent factories. Many industries are using cloud services in the European area to boost productivity and reduce costs. The region is investing more money to improve and establish cutting-edge telecom infrastructure due to the advent of 5G technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to provide several development opportunities for the market under research due to increased investments in adopting digital transformation solutions and technology across industries. Additionally, it is projected that the local automakers' growth initiatives would aid market expansion. Local solution providers are collaborating and growing to bring cutting-edge solutions to several businesses throughout the region's industries. It is predicted that these actions would strengthen its market position in the region.

Key Highlights

The global project management software market size is expected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on deployment, the global project management software market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-premise.

Based on end-user, the global project management software market is classified into Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, and Others. The Others segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period.

The key market players are

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

Basecamp LLC

AEC Software

Workfront Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Unit4 NV

Atlassian Corporation PLC.

Market News

In July 2022, Oracle and Microsoft worked together to give Azure clients straightforward access to Oracle databases on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

In June 2022, Microsoft presented new solutions for small enterprises in Microsoft Teams on the Web.

In May 2022, the collaboration between Google Cloud and SAP was cultivated to provide native connectivity between Google Workspace and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

In April 2022, Broadcom publicized the first Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem solutions.

Global Project Management Software Market: Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By End-user

Oil & Gas

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

