Backyard Discovery Endeavor Swing Set Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Parenting Awards

Backyard Discovery Rockport XL Grill Gazebo Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Renovation Awards

PITTSBURG, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, announced today that the Backyard Discovery Endeavor Swing Set was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Parenting Awards. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/a44713514/parenting-awards-2023/.



The Backyard Discovery Rockport XL Steel Grill Gazebo was also named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Home Renovation Awards. The full list of these awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023/.

The Backyard Discovery Endeavor Swing Set is perfect for years of fun for active kids. It features a climbing wall, rope ladder, and double rock wall to help with motor skills, balance and hand/eye coordination. The set also features two belt swings, a spinning disc web swing and a 10-foot wave slide. Constructed of 100 percent durable cedar this set is constructed to stand the test of outdoor elements.

The Backyard Discovery XL Rockport Grill Gazebo is a grillers dream! The outdoor covered steel gazebo is designed to fit multiple grills in a 10-foot span and features an exclusive Power-Port™, steel countertops and magnetic accessory hooks. Perfect for tailgate parties, dinners outside or protection from the colder winter elements ahead.





Backyard Discovery has been helping homeowners for over 30 years to create the backyard of their dreams with their premium outdoor product lines including gazebos, pergolas, playsets, playhouses and patio accents. In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market with pergolas and gazebos that are Pro-Tect® certified to withstand up to 100 mph winds and up to 30 inches of snow.

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new line of products, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality wooden swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, and patio products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers. We strive to take kids outside (just like we were) where they can flex both their muscles and their minds.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b11ee2-91e9-4bfc-8ca7-5264b5c03eb5