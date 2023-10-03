Uber Driver’s Extraordinary, Inspiring New Memoir Crackles with Humor, Enthusiasm, and Warmth

Authentic connection with vast array of people is secret to joy in DRIVING ON THE SUNNY SIDE WITH 10,000 STRANGERS, latest nonfiction release from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They call Jeff Hoenig “The Sunshine Man.” That moniker has been well-earned — Jeff has driven more than ten thousand individuals over the past five years in his bright orange car. As an Uber and Lyft driver, Jeff strives to make people’s lives a little bit brighter, starting the moment they step into the car with him. While the job might make many feel a modicum of cynicism (if nothing else, from road rage) Jeff maintains a contagiously upbeat outlook.

“It has been an extraordinary experience talking with people from all over the world,” Jeff writes. “They have educated and entertained me, and in doing so, I have been able to do the same with many riders.” Jeff, in turn, has passed an infectious sense of optimism to many of those passengers who have booked his service. His new book, Driving On the Sunny Side With 10,000 Strangers is a tribute to those who have filled his life with joy, simply by being the fascinating people that they are.

In Jeff’s eyes, when people participate in a common activity like driving, they have the opportunity for an uncommonly beautiful experience—if they have the right people to share it with. The book includes side-splitting laughter, persistent kindness, and outright fun for readers of all ages. For those looking for a bit more hope and levity in their next read, Jeff’s excellent debut is sure to deliver.

Driving On the Sunny Side With 10,000 Strangers is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Jeff Hoenig spent most of his life in New Jersey, where he met his wife of forty years, and raised three terrific kids. His job has always taken him on the road, including work as a driver and circulation manager for USA Today and Auto Trader magazine. After downsizing and moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Jeff began driving for Uber and Lyft in 2018. Jeff views the joy and levity he brings to his riders as an important part of the service he offers. Jeff is grateful for his work, and that he is able to have the most fun out of any driver on the East Coast.

