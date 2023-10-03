EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Wecolmes New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty and Marmara University (MU) International Joint Medicine Program 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Opening and White Gown Ceremony was held on Monday, 2 October 2023, at 11:00 at Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Amphitheater. 60 new medicine students took their first steps towards the profession by wearing white gowns.

EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay and many academic staff members as well as the families of the students attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with a moment of silence and recitation of the national anthem followed by a speech delivered by Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, 3rd year student Muharrem İyican. In his speech, İyican thanked everyone who attended the event and emphasized that the white gown ceremony reflects the first phase of a long education journey. Underlining that wearing white gowns is not only a symbol but also a sign of responsibility and devotion, İyican stated that by wearing these gowns the new students accepted this responsibility. Noting that they are ready to learn more, explore more and to contribute to the society more, İyican said that the education is a life-long experience and that the white gowns are the beginning of this journey. İyican wished all the new students success in their journey.

“Welcome to Our Family”

EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay also delivered a speech, expressing that they are excited for their new students who are about to move on a new chapter of their lives. Moreover, Assist. Prof. Dr. Akçay stated that the first stage of their mission is for the students to graduate as physicians who have full medical knowledge and skills, have acquired ethical and human values, have strong social and communication skills, and can access and produce scientific knowledge at the end of their education. Assist. Prof. Dr. Akçay continued her words by saying; “You will have the opportunity to receive high-quality education in state-of-the-art multidisciplinary laboratories and good lecture halls, with esteemed faculty members. You will study in a rich and multicultural environment that will help you develop empathy, understanding and respect for differences and diversity. The white gowns you will wear today will be your first step into the profession. Medical education is very difficult, but you started your journey knowing this. Don't forget your responsibilities towards art, sports and nature. Get to know your university life. Welcome to our family.”

“I wish You All Success in This Honorable Journey”

Expressing his contentedness on being able to be together with the students at the white gown ceremony and to share their excitement, EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer underlined that the event is also a proud moment for the families of the students. Noting that the profession of medicine is a difficult but an honorable profession, Prof. Dr. Tümer continued his words with the words of Suleiman the Magnificent: "A state is like a breath of health in the world" and emphasized that nothing has value without health. Saying that the white gown ceremony is the first step taken into the profession, Prof. Dr. Tümer addressed the student by saying; “Good days are awaiting for you. There will be days that you will have patients to heal, and there will be days and nights when you are helpless. You will also be sleepless. You chose this profession knowing this. I wish you all success in this honorable journey”.

Following the opening speeches, EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay and faculty members presented the students their white gowns. Then, the first presentation of the academic semester was delivered by Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty and Marmara University MU) International Joint Medicine Program academic staff member Prof. Dr. Serap Çifçili.