City of Plant City, FL, Transforms Procurement Process with OpenGov

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to unify its procurement process and eliminate the need to manually build solicitations, the City of Plant City was on a mission for change. The City found the comprehensive solution it needed with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.Located 20 minutes outside Tampa, the City of Plant City is pushing for positive change in its operations. In looking for a new way to do procurement, the City wanted a centralized, cloud-based solution for creating solicitations and an automated system for procurement-related notifications. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the top choice for its robust capabilities and commitment to enhancing the vendor experience, ensuring more seamless and efficient processes.With the forthcoming implementation of OpenGov Procurement, the City of Plant City will soon be able to leverage cutting-edge tools in its procurement work. The adoption of this advanced software will help reduce the time spent on building solicitations, and enhance the overall vendor experience. Moreover, new automated notifications will help eradicate any chance of missed deadlines, ensuring smoother and more timely operations.The City of Plant City joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.