Smart Poles Market Size Expected to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Poles Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Poles Market by Type of Hardware (Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket and Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, Others), by Products (Hardware, Software, Services), by Installation (New Installation, Retrofit), by Application (Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global smart poles market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031

Smart poles are becoming more popular due to their multi-functionality. Smart poles are an essential component of the smart city infrastructure, which aims to make cities more efficient, sustainable, and safer. They are designed to support the development of smart cities by providing a network of infrastructure that can support the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI.

There is a rise in the need for a well-established, resilient infrastructure for proper traffic management, as well as an increase in the use of connected devices and cutting-edge technologies. Smart poles, also known as intelligent light poles, can provide primary illumination as well as sophisticated features such as intelligent lights, communication devices, cameras, weather monitoring systems, announcement speakers, signs, and an optional EV charger. Smart poles are commonly used in essential sites such as public spaces, roadways, highways, harbors, and railways, as well as by many state governments to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to their citizens.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the smart poles industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, smart poles market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the smart poles industry include:

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

• GE Lighting Co. Ltd

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Cree, Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Sunna Design

• Mobile Pro Systems

• Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd.

• Virtual Extension Ltd.

Top Impacting Factors:

However, countries with limited resources are unable to employ smart pole solutions due to the high cost of establishing the 5G smart pole, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This factor is expected to hamper the smart poles market growth. The cost of transforming existing infrastructure serves as a constraint for governments to retain large-scale investments. Though smarter infrastructure reduces operating costs and increases energy efficiency, upfront costs are a significant obstacle to the market growth.

Smart light pole can be an integral part of smart city infrastructure. With the increase in smart city initiatives across the globe, the demand for smart poles is likely to increase. With the rise in the need for efficient and sustainable urban infrastructure, governments and municipal corporations are investing in smart city projects. All these factors are projected to lead to an increase in demand for smart poles in the upcoming years. The increase in smart city initiatives and the adoption of smart poles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the smart poles market players.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the smart poles market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart poles market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing smart poles market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the smart poles market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart poles market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

