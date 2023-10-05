City of Margate, FL, Takes Permitting Digital and Improves Customer Experience with OpenGov

With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City will be able to leverage a system that can process permits four to five times faster

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a way to eliminate manual work and improve communication with businesses, the City of Margate, FL, wanted a new platform for permitting and licensing. After an extensive search, the City chose OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.Located in the heart of Broward County, leadership in the City of Margate is focused on finding modern solutions to its needs. In looking for a new system, the City wanted a platform that provided digital workflows and that was capable of integrating multiple operational facets for enhanced efficiency and service delivery. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its unified online system and swift, seamless permit processing.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Margate will be able to leverage a system that can process permits four to five times faster. The switch will help free up more time for the staff, please business owners, and ultimately lead to more renewals due to its efficient and user-friendly interface. Additionally, the in-field update capabilities—including virtual inspections and note-taking—will help further streamline operations, making the permitting process smoother for staff and residents.The City of Margate joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.