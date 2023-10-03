Screen Printing Mesh Market worth $1,007.36 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global screen printing mesh market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Screen Printing Mesh Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Material, Application, and Geography,” the screen printing mesh market size is expected to grow from US$ 752.70 million in 2022 to US$ 1,007.36 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to growing demand for printed apparel and rising popularity of promotional products.





Global Screen Printing Mesh Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

NBC Meshtec; Asada Mesh; Nippon Tokushu Fabric; HEBEI ANPING PRINTING SCREEN CO., LTD; QINGDAO GREATWALL INDUSTRY CO., LTD; Shanghai Gold-Up Screen Printing Facilities Co. Ltd.; Sefar AG; Saati SPA; HAVER & BOECKER OHG; and Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG. are among the key players operating in the global screen printing mesh market. These players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





Screen Printing Mesh Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 752.70 million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1,007.36 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 148 No. of Tables 89 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered By Product Type, Material, Application and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered NBC Meshtec; Asada Mesh; Nippon Tokushu Fabric; HEBEI ANPING PRINTING SCREEN CO., LTD; QINGDAO GREATWALL INDUSTRY CO., LTD; Shanghai Gold-Up Screen Printing Facilities Co. Ltd.; Sefar AG; Saati SPA; HAVER & BOECKER OHG; and Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG





In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global screen printing mesh market. Major factors driving the screen printing mesh market growth in Asia Pacific are increasing use of screen printing mesh in apparel, electronics, promotional products, and many other applications. In Asia Pacific, the increasing preference of printed products and promotional products is boosting the demand for screen printing mesh. The demand for screen printing mesh is increasing in the electronics & electricals industry. The screen printing is used to print circuits using conductive inks over PCBs, flexible circuits, solar panels, displays, etc.





Growing Demand for Printed Apparel Drives Screen Printing Mesh Market Growth

The increasing trend of printed clothing is driving the demand for screen printing mesh in the apparel industry. In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward printed clothing, with consumers seeking unique and individualized items that reflect their style. This trend has propelled the demand for screen printing mesh in the apparel industry, as it allows for high-quality and precise printing of custom designs onto a wide range of fabrics and materials. Screen printing mesh is particularly popular for creating t-shirts, hoodies, and other garments with custom graphics or logos. As the trend toward printed clothing continues to grow, the demand for screen printing mesh is expected to remain strong in the years to come.Growing Demand for Printed Apparel Drives Screen Printing Mesh Market Growth





Screen Printing Mesh Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the screen printing mesh market is segmented into regular and dyed. The regular segment held a larger market share in 2022. Regular screen printing mesh is a fundamental and often underestimated component in printing and textile production. Printing mesh crafted from premium materials such as polyester and nylon serves as the unassuming canvas upon which intricate designs and patterns are expressed. Its significance lies in its ability to act as a blank slate, ensuring that the colors and details of the final print remain true to the original artwork. Based on material, the screen printing mesh market is segmented into polyester, nylon, tungsten, stainless steel, and others. The screen printing mesh market share for the polyester segment was notable in 2022. Polyester screen printing mesh is a vital and widely used material in screen printing, appreciated for its exceptional versatility and durability. Polyester, a synthetic polymer, serves as the foundation for this mesh, and its inherent qualities make it an ideal choice for a wide range of printing applications. One of the standout characteristics of polyester screen printing mesh is its strength and resilience. Based on application, the screen printing mesh market is segmented into textiles, electronics and electricals, glass and ceramics, and others. The screen printing mesh market share for the textiles segment was notable in 2022. Screen printing mesh has become an essential tool in the textile industry, offering a range of benefits that make it an ideal choice for printing designs onto fabrics. The mesh is made from a high-quality material that is durable and flexible, allowing it to be stretched over a frame without losing its shape or integrity. This makes it easy to create a smooth and even surface for printing, ensuring that every design detail is captured accurately. One of the key advantages of screen printing mesh is its ability to produce precise and detailed designs, even on complex patterns or fabrics.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Screen Printing Mesh Market

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for screen printing mesh was mainly driven by its increasing use in textile, electrical & electronics, glass, ceramics, and other applications. However, the chemicals and materials industry experienced an adverse impact of the pandemic during the first quarter of 2020. The crisis led to social distancing restrictions and economic fallout, restricting screen printing mesh manufacturing and distribution.

Moreover, low-income and mid-income consumers faced financial difficulties in the initial months of 2020 owing to the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, people only purchased primary essential products, which declined the sales of screen printing mesh.





