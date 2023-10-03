Axis Research & Technologies Chief Operating Officer Jill Goodwin Selected Finalist for 2023 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Goodwin recognized as a finalist in “Most Innovative Woman of the Year — Healthcare” category for the 20th annual premier global business awards

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Goodwin, COO of Axis Research & Technologies , a premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, has been selected as a finalist in the “Most Innovative Woman of the Year — Healthcare” category of the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Established in 2002, the Stevie Awards stand as a premier global business award, recognizing accomplishments and positive contributions by organizations and professionals across the world.



Goodwin is among seven finalists for “Most Innovative Woman of the Year — Healthcare” and is recognized alongside the other healthcare leaders. Over 1,600 nominations were submitted globally for this year’s Stevie® Awards for Women in Business across 100 categories.

“It is an honor to have been chosen as a finalist in this category amongst such accomplished businesswomen,” said Jill Goodwin, COO at Axis Research & Technologies. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at Axis. Their support has allowed me to create wonderful opportunities for our company and our clients, dedicate time and resources to the creation of OMNIMED SmartOR, and continue to build an incredible team at Axis.”

Goodwin was nominated for the Healthcare Stevie Award for her leadership role at Axis Research & Technologies and the unique and significant impacts she has made on the healthcare industry. She has been instrumental in expanding the company's reach to three additional locations. Jill's success in her leadership at Axis holds distinct importance within the healthcare community, providing bioskills labs for medical device companies and trainees to gain experience in cadaveric training and education, research and development labs, and professional education. Axis has an impeccable reputation for delivering world-class, robust, state-of-the-art lab events and trainings, both in person and remotely.

Her leadership has also contributed to the development of OMNIMED™ SmartOR™, a groundbreaking, data-driven solution for surgical environments that is reshaping the future of healthcare. This innovative technology is already being integrated into numerous U.S. hospitals and surgical centers. The company collaborates with organizations like Johns Hopkins-Applied Physics Lab, Maya HTT, BDO’s Center for Healthcare Excellence & Innovation, BDO Digital and Axis Research & Technologies to solve complex industry challenges like the management of modern surgical suites. Its fully integrated, modular solution provides hospitals and surgical care centers with critical information to optimize operational efficiencies and staff productivity while increasing the quality of care.

Her achievements underscore the transformative impact she has had on the healthcare community, taking enormous strides toward the smart operating suites of the future. This remarkable journey is a testament to her vision and dedication to improving healthcare practices.

Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards are a series of eight awards programs that elevate and publicly recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals around the world. Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners will be announced during the Stevie Awards gala on Friday, November 10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

About Axis Research & Technologies

The premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, Axis Research & Technologies supports professionals in healthcare innovation by providing world-class facilities, medical equipment, tissue sourcing, and audio-visual services for surgeons, medical professionals, and medical device companies for research and development, to practice surgical techniques, develop and perfect medical devices and provide education to audiences worldwide. Axis offers the most advanced HIPAA-compliant global broadcasting and hi-tech A/V capabilities in Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., Nashville, Tenn. and Chattanooga, Tenn. For more information about Axis Research & Technology, please visit axisrt.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

